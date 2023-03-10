5 nude sporting events around the world

1. Hadaka matsuri

The most well-known naked celebration in Japan is the Saidai-ji Eyo Hadaka Matsuri, which takes place on the third Saturday of February at the Saidai-ji Temple in Okayama, where the event was first hosted.

In a 500-year-old ritual, more than 9,000 men and boys sprint to a shrine while wearing nothing but white loincloths, or "fundoshi," and are bathed in sweat and water. They contend with one another for a pair of holy sticks, or "ofuda," and bundles of willow strips.

2. Maslin beach nude olympics

The Maslin Beach Nude Olympics were first documented in 1983 to honour the town's status as Australia's first recognized nudist beach.

There are usually 500 competitors competing in events including the sack race, three-legged race, tug of war, frisbee throwing, and best bum contest.

The event hasn't taken place for several years due to a lack of sponsorship and volunteers. The Olympics also asked them to remove the word ‘Olympics’ from their name.

3. World bodypainting festival

Every summer, artists from close to 50 countries have gathered in front of 30,000 spectators at the International Bodypainting Festival to display their astounding talent for painting the naked human body.

The festival includes the body circus, a bizarre carnival of painted bodies, fire breathers, burlesque dancers, and freaks, in addition to an official competition that presents some of the best body painting masterpieces.

4. Naked snow sledding competition

This sledding contest in the town of Altenberg, Eastern Germany, is a topless imitation of a winter sport. This annual event, which is put on by underground radio station R.SA, includes 13 men and 12 women competing for the title of "Nacktrodelmeister," or champion of nude sledding, and a cash prize of €1,000.

5. World naked bike ride

