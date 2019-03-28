Ahead of this summer’s sold-out festival taking place in Portugal’s Algarve region, Afro Nation will take the party to the people of Ghana for what promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture.

Bringing together the global African community between 27th and 30th December in Accra, the festival follows the recent news that all tickets for this August’s event in Europe - spearheaded by the likes of Femi Kuti, Davido, WizKid, Burna Boy, Busy Signal, Octavian and many more - remarkably sold out in the space of just 36 hours.

Celebrating all things afrobeats, hip-hop, UK rap, reggae and dancehall, the party on the country’s golden sands will see party goers enjoy celebrations across Ghana’s sun-soaked coastline, surrounded by beach bars and beautiful lagoons.

With the edges of Accra proving a renowned surfers paradise, the gorgeous landscapes pair idyllic laid-back day vibes with raucous evening parties amid the tropical haven.

With Afro Nation’s African debut set to cement its place as a unique and trailblazing player within the international festival market, more details can be found at www.afronation.com.