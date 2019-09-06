Atlanta Grammy nominated act 6lack will bring his emotive r&b stylings to Accra sands and wanting crowds.

The ‘PRBLMS’ artist and J Cole collaborator joins Nigerian heavyweight and indigenous rapper, Olamide.

British rapper, journalist, author, vegan, activist, poet, political activist and public intellectual, Akala will also perform for the festival’s Ghanaian debut alongside DJ So Good, Rema and more now billed for December.

Uniting the global African community from 27th-30th December in Accra, Ghana, the event will celebrate all things afrobeats, hip-hop, UK rap, reggae and dancehall.

Afro Nation Ghana ticket-holders will enjoy programming across Ghana’s sun-soaked coastline, surrounded by beach bars and beautiful lagoons.

With the edges of Accra proving a renowned surfers’ paradise, the gorgeous landscapes merge idyllic laid-back day vibes with raucous evening parties resulting in a tropical haven.

If the triumph and cultural significance of the Portugal edition are anything to go by, then Afro Nation Ghana is set to be a unifying and unique experience in its bucket list sun-soaked setting.

Tickets and further details can be found at www.afronationghana.com