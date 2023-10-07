All set for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards today

This year's event promises to showcase the best and brightest influencers in the online realm, hailing from diverse niches such as beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more.

Attendees are expected to arrive in their most glamorous attire, as they gather to honor those who have left a significant mark on the digital landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the third edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards, the theme for this year is "The Golden Era: Bold and Elegant." This theme encourages influencers to exude confidence and make a remarkable impact in their respective fields.

The conference hall at the Marriott Hotel will be transformed into a dazzling spectacle of lights and sophistication, creating the perfect ambiance for a night of recognition and celebration.

While individual achievements will undoubtedly take the spotlight, the event also aims to emphasize the collective influence that shapes the digital narrative.

Guiding the audience through this exciting evening will be the dynamic hosting duo of TV personalities, Jay Foley and Adwoa Noella. Renowned for their charisma and wit, they are expected to bring a perfect blend of entertainment and sophistication to the ceremony, ensuring that attendees have a memorable experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

As influencers, industry leaders, and enthusiasts come together at the Marriott Hotel, October 7th, 2023 promises to be an unforgettable night, celebrating digital triumphs and the influencers who drive them.

This year's Awards in Ghana is sponsored by Gino, Ayoba messaging, and Jameson.

ADVERTISEMENT