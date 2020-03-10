The launch, held at the plush MG Grand Hotel, was heavily attended by her fellow gospel acts including the likes of Diana Hopeson, Ohemaa Mercy, Tagoe Sisters, Abena Ruthy, and many others.

The event was also graced by some special guests, including His Royal Majesty (HRM) Chukwudi Ihenetu, the King of Igbo Community in Ghana – who chaired the occasion.

The second (2nd) edition of The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC2020) has the theme; “The Blood That Speaks Life” and it is inspired by Hebrews 12:24 which states; “And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling that speaketh better things than that of Abel.”

The event is scheduled for the 13th of March at the Junction Mall, Nungua Barrier at 4pm. It is FREE.

Supporting Empress Gifty on the night are great worshippers including the legendary Rev. Dr Thomas Yawson, Prophet Abbeam Danso and MOG Music – all from Ghana.

Herty Corgie (USA) and Zaza Mokhethi (South Africa) are expected to bring that well needed international touch to TREC2020.

The concert would also give the platform for some up and coming gospel artistes to give glory to God through worship.