Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the CFAO Motors office at Airport Bypass Road in Accra on Friday, September 17.
Stonebwoy beat Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, VVIP and others to win the “Ghana Favourite Event” award on the night.
Other winners include DJ Vyrusky, Giovanni Calen, Empire Entertainment, Karley Mettle Addo and Glitz Africa.
See below the full list of winners for the 2018 Ghana Event Awards organised by Event Guide.
Best Emerging Event
Ghana CEO Summit
Best Event Setup
Glitz Style Awards
Best Event Company
Event Factory
Best Event Photography
Swag Of Africa
Best Male Mc
Giovanni Caleb
Best Event Sponsor
Kasapreko Company Limited.
Best International Event
Guba Awards
Best Event Blog
Nkonkonsa
Best CSR Event
Walk With Lexis
Best Event DJ
DJ Vyrusky
Ghana's Favourite Event
Ashaiman To The World Concert – Stonebwoy
Best Corporate Event
African Dialogue
Best Regional Event
Tamale Fashion Week
Best Female MC
Karley Mettle Addo
Event Of The Year
Ghana Meets Naija, Empire Entertainment