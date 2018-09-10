Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners

news

The full list of winners for the 2018 edition of Ghana Event Awards has been released.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the CFAO Motors office at Airport Bypass Road in Accra on Friday, September 17.

Stonebwoy beat Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, VVIP and others to win the “Ghana Favourite Event” award on the night.

Other winners include DJ Vyrusky, Giovanni Calen, Empire Entertainment, Karley Mettle Addo and Glitz Africa.

See below the full list of winners for the 2018 Ghana Event Awards organised by Event Guide.

Best Emerging Event

Ghana CEO Summit

Best Event Setup

Glitz Style Awards

Best Event Company

Event Factory

Best Event Photography

Swag Of Africa

Best Male Mc

Giovanni Caleb

Best Event Sponsor

Kasapreko Company Limited.

Best International Event

Guba Awards

Best Event Blog

Nkonkonsa

Best CSR Event

Walk With Lexis

Best Event DJ

DJ Vyrusky

Ghana's Favourite Event

Ashaiman To The World Concert – Stonebwoy

Best Corporate Event

African Dialogue

Best Regional Event

Tamale Fashion Week

Best Female MC

Karley Mettle Addo

Event Of The Year

Ghana Meets Naija, Empire Entertainment