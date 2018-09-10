Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners


#GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the CFAO Motors office at Airport Bypass Road in Accra on Friday, September 17.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana Event Awards 2018 play

Ghana Event Awards 2018

The full list of winners for the 2018 edition of Ghana Event Awards has been released.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the CFAO Motors office at Airport Bypass Road in Accra on Friday, September 17.

Stonebwoy beat Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, VVIP and others to win the “Ghana Favourite Event” award on the night.

Other winners include DJ Vyrusky, Giovanni Calen, Empire Entertainment, Karley Mettle Addo and Glitz Africa.

See below the full list of winners for the 2018 Ghana Event Awards organised by Event Guide.

Best Emerging Event

Ghana CEO Summit

Best Event Setup

Glitz Style Awards

Best Event Company

Event Factory

Best Event Photography

Swag Of Africa

Best Male Mc

Giovanni Caleb

Best Event Sponsor

Kasapreko Company Limited.

Best International Event

Guba Awards

Best Event Blog

Nkonkonsa

Best CSR Event

Walk With Lexis

Best Event DJ

DJ Vyrusky

Ghana's Favourite Event

Ashaiman To The World Concert – Stonebwoy

Best Corporate Event

African Dialogue

Best Regional Event

Tamale Fashion Week

Best Female MC

Karley Mettle Addo

Event Of The Year

Ghana Meets Naija, Empire Entertainment

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Photos: Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone
Photos: 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra
Pulse Event: Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference Pulse Event Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference
Adomaa: Singer holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert at Alliance Française Sept. 15 Adomaa Singer holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert at Alliance Française Sept. 15
September 9: Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sunday September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sunday
Charity: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign Charity Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sundaybullet
2 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
3 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, others...bullet
4 Adomaa Singer holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert at Alliance...bullet
5 Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accrabullet
6 Pulse Event Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conferencebullet
7 Lafftafest shows Glo lines up stars for Mega Musicbullet
8 Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphonebullet
9 In Accra TEDxOsu releases speakers for September 8th...bullet
10 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse Events Performance At The BBW Affairbullet
2 Pulse Events Serious 'twerk' performances at the S-concert - Pulse Eventsbullet
3 Pulse Events Kwami Eugene's Performance at the S-concert - Pulse Eventsbullet
4 Video Here is how Ghanaians celebrated Easter 2018bullet

Events

Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion Here are all the beautiful photos from the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Amakye Dede, Bola Ray, KKD, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Asaabea Cropper, others to be honoured on Sept. 7
GEA 2018 Amakye Dede, Bola Ray, KKD, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Asaabea Cropper, others to be honoured on Sept. 7
Pulse Event UG Guerrillas won the Dalex Finance Swift Hoops Basketball competition
X
Advertisement