Empire Entertainment, the organisers of the event, made the announcement on Friday, May 3, at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

This year’s event themed “Clash of the Titans” is scheduled for June 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Representing Ghana are R2Bees, Medikal and Patapaa with backup support from J.Dorobie, Quamina MP, Tulenkey, Kelvin Boy, Fameye, Ras Kuuku, AK Songstress, Kofi Mole, Akoo Nana, Opanka and other rising stars.

For Nigeria, “Case” hitmaker Teni, “Iskaba” hitmaker Wande Coal and “Wetin We Gain” hitmaker Victor AD will lead the pack with support from two Ghana-based Nigerian artistes, Saltan and Moziz.

According to the organisers, there will be two surprise artistes from Barbados to grace the concert.

“We also have two surprise artistes coming from Barbados to grace the occasion this year aside from the opportunities we give to up and coming artiste.”

They also revealed that there will be a lot of surprises and great experiences for patrons.

“This year we want patrons to know that it’s a GMN Week. Starting with the pre-party on the 7th, the main event on the 8th, after party after the event from 12 am and post-party Sunday on the 9th to close the weekend.”

“We are undertaking some campus activations, and this year, being a special year of return, we are aggressively marketing and spreading our tentacles to bringing our brothers from Barbados, Nigeria and other countries to come and experience this year’s GMN weekend of exciting activities. We have partnered Trace TV on DSTV towards this year’s event to promote GMN across Africa.”

“This year also we are not holding back with our platinum experience, the ushering the finger foods and special attention to security on the grounds and everywhere. CCTV cameras, guard dogs and Military to beef up,” they added.

The tickets come in three forms: Platinum, VVIP (GHC 300) and Regular (GHC150). They are available online or can be purchased at Starr FM, Live FM, Empire office, Accra Mall and at all Allied Oil filling stations.