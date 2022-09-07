Hassan Ayariga holds plush party to mark his 50th birthday [Videos]

The event took place at an intimate location complete with opulent floral light decorations to add to the party’s ambience.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Mr Ayariga got all glammed up for his party and his family too.

He and his family were spotted in an all-white Agbada outfit with a touch of gold.

Pulse.com.gh has compiled some videos from the birthday celebration, which are a sight to see.

Check the videos below:

As one of the richest Ghanaian politicians in the country, Hassan Ayariga recently took to social media to flaunt some of his most expensive cars.

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) showed off two of his flash cars in a post on Facebook.

Sharing photos of one sports car and another vintage vehicle, Mr Ayariga captioned it: “Let’s ride.”

The politician has never been shy to flaunt his cars in public, having recently stepped out in a vintage car.