Hassan Ayariga holds plush party to mark his 50th birthday [Videos]

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian politician and founder of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga, turned a year older on September 4, 2022, and he celebrated his birthday like a star.

Hassan Ayariga's 50th birthday party
50 years is a great feat and the politician caught our attention with his lavish party. It was a star-studded affair with celebrity friends in attendance, including personalities from the political and media space.

The event took place at an intimate location complete with opulent floral light decorations to add to the party’s ambience.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Mr Ayariga got all glammed up for his party and his family too.

He and his family were spotted in an all-white Agbada outfit with a touch of gold.

Pulse.com.gh has compiled some videos from the birthday celebration, which are a sight to see.

Check the videos below:

As one of the richest Ghanaian politicians in the country, Hassan Ayariga recently took to social media to flaunt some of his most expensive cars.

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) showed off two of his flash cars in a post on Facebook.

Sharing photos of one sports car and another vintage vehicle, Mr Ayariga captioned it: “Let’s ride.”

The politician has never been shy to flaunt his cars in public, having recently stepped out in a vintage car.

In December, he sent tongues wagging on social media after cruising in town in his vintage vehicle.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
