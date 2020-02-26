The actor cum politician shares a very special bond with his one-year-old son, John Dumelo Jr. and has often flaunted his photos on social media.

In a latest video posted on Instagram, Dumelo engaged his baby boy in a mild display of football skills.

While the Senior Dumelo was doing some kick-ups with the ball, the Junior Dumelo could only walk about with smiles and try to win the ball from his father’s feet.

John Dumelo playing football with his son is the cutest thing you’ll see

The cute video was viewed by over 54,000 people within an hour of it being shared on Dumelo’s Instagram page.

“My footballer in the making....we train every morning @Johnd_jnr. We are proud Liverpool fans,” Dumelo captioned the video.

The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

Watch the video of Dumelo and his son playing football below: