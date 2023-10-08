MadeInGhana emerges winner of the 2023 Pulse Ayoba Creator Challenge; taking home $1000 prize

As the curtains fell on this exciting challenge, one exceptionally talented content creator emerged triumphant, securing not only a well-deserved cash prize of $1000 but also an exhilarating three-month influencer engagement with Ayoba.

The Pulse Ayoba Creator Challenge 2023 was a multifaceted contest meticulously crafted to spotlight the ingenuity and resourcefulness of content creators, all while highlighting how Ayoba significantly enriches the daily experiences of its users.

The challenge consisted of the following stages:

Stage 1: Creators were tasked with creating a captivating 60-second video demonstrating how Ayoba complements their lifestyle. This video could focus on any aspect of the Ayoba platform, from specific channels, games, and music playlists to micro-apps and chat features.

Stage 2: Creators shared their videos on their Instagram and TikTok accounts, using the hashtags #PulseAyobaCreatorChallenge and #lifeinsideayoba to participate in the challenge.

Stage 3: The top five posts with the highest levels of engagement, measured by comments and likes, advanced to the Made In Naija/Blackstar channel for voting within the Ayoba app. Links to these videos were shared with the top five creators, allowing them to promote their content and garner votes from the Ayoba community.

Stage 4: The video that received the most votes was declared the winner during the Pulse Influencer Awards, held on the same night. The grand prize included a generous $1000 cash prize and the exciting opportunity to work as an Ayoba influencer for three months.

The competition captured the attention of content creators and Ayoba enthusiasts alike, offering a platform for users to showcase their creativity and their unique perspectives on how Ayoba enriches their daily routines.

The Pulse Ayoba Creator Challenge 2023 ran from September 15, 2023, to October 6, 2023, and witnessed an array of diverse and engaging content entries.