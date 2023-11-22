Meet the top 10 finalists! Miss Malaika Ghana 2023

And now we are ready for a showdown, the prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 Grand Finale, and it's happening on Friday, the 24th of November at the Grand Arena (AICC), 8pm prompt.

Meet the Final 10 Delegates.

Pristine Adzo Agbozo is a 23-year-old graduate of KNUST(voting code 43).

Glover is a 24-year-old graduate of the Koforidua Technical University (code 19).

Comfort Amoah, AKA Reina, is a 23-year-old graduate of Action Progressive Institute (code 31).

Fareeda Habib is a 23-year-old graduate of KNUST (code 33).

Fortune Akua Agyeman is a 23-year-oldgraduate of KNUST (21).

Christiana Bervelyn Anim is a 22-year-old graduate of UPSA (code 14).

Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko is a 22-year-old graduate of KNUST (code 2).

Kimberly Akornortey is a 23-year-old student of University of Ghana (code 6).

Charlotte Mawusi Gokah is a 25-year-old graduate of Adonten (code 1).

Enyam Dzandu is a 21-year-old student ofUniversity of Ghana (45).

Get ready to witness a night where fashion meets glitz and glamor, as the beautiful and smart finalists take the stage in an ultimate spectacle of elegance. This is the crowning moment of the bloom season queen. Who gets the enviable right as the next Queen? Who wins the Crown, the Car, and the Cash.

Tickets for this extraordinary evening are selling for GHc100at Charterhouse or dial *713*33*24# and follow the prompts. For more information, call 0501288520.

Performing Live are artistes of the new school; Mr Drew, Sefa, Olive the Boy, Loli X Lola, Maya Blu and Banzy Banero.

Get more on-the-go information on Miss Malaika Ghana socials; Instagram & Twitter: @missmalaikagh and Facebook: Miss Malaika Ghana. Watch each episode on CharterhouseLive on YouTube.