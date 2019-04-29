With sterling performances lasting over an hour, Stonebwoy wowed the audience while he performed all his songs with admiration and chants from fans.

Known as a king of afro-dancehall, Stonebwoy didn't deny his fans his numerous displays of dance and moves that eventually got his fans entertained.

In a short speech to prove to his fans that he's the best artiste out of Ghana, Stonebwoy mentioned: “Take it or leave it, I am the best. I am the only Ghanaian dancehall artiste to win BET Award for Ghana, and Nickelodeon Award for Africa, I am the best”.

Artistes like Enam, Dannybeatz, Kofi Byble, OV, Damaris and others also added spice to the event with their lively performances.

MC and Djs on the night were DJ Sly, DJ Toyor, Dj Juicy, OG the MC, MC Jerome and Berimaseanbills.

This concert with WatsUp TV was also supported by Verna Water, Rush Energy Drink, SHOB Group, 369 Live, Mega Campus Concert & Wildout Ghana.