R. Kelly won’t perform at Ghana’s 'Year of Return' – Committee

Reports circulating in the local media suggested the award-winning singer was billed to perform during the Year of Return concert.

Responding to this, the Steering Committee said such reports are false and urged the public to debunk them.

In a statement, the Committee said it has not engaged R. Kelly and is also not aware of any event which has the American singer billed to participate.

“The Steering Committee of the Year of Return Ghana has taken notice of media publications that suggest that American R&B singer, more popularly known as R. Kelly is scheduled to come to Ghana to perform as part of the Year of Return activities,” sections of the statement read.

It added: “The committee is unaware of any event which has Mr. Kelly billed to participate.

“Further, the committee has had no engagements with any event promoters/organisers regarding Mr. Kelly’s supposed performance in Ghana. The committee has not also endorsed any event featuring R. Kelly.”

The singer has been in the news in recent months following several allegations of abuse against women.

Read the full statement below: