Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone

Managing Director of Samsung Electronics Africa - Ghana, Mr Eugene Nahm has indicated that the technology giant’s introduction of its new Galaxy Note9 will empower people through the combination of technology and lifestyle innovation.

According to Mr Nahm, the Galaxy Note9 which has been christened by industry experts as “The Game Changer” is the only phone that can keep up with the busy lives of people.

“It is designed for a level of performance, power and intelligence that today’s consumers want and need. The Note series has always been the showcase of premium technology,” Mr Nahm told the media at an official launch to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Note9 into the Ghanaian market.

“Today, we do everything on our phones. Mobile technology powers our lives – day and night; whether it’s staying connected with friends and family, leading a conference call on the go, taking the perfect photo or playing a favorite mobile game,” he added.

Galaxy Note9 is the latest addition to the Note family – Samsung’s line of most premium devices, that set the bar for performance and power. The Note series is the first in the Galaxy portfolio to receive industry’s first smartphone innovations. And that’s because Note users do more with their phone than anyone else. They expect the latest and greatest. They want it all, and Note delivers.

Galaxy Note9 doesn’t just continue the Note legacy, it builds on it – combining Note’s best, most-loved features, with groundbreaking new innovations. From the best in speed and performance; to the most advanced S Pen yet; to AI-enhanced software that makes the user experience simpler and more powerful, Galaxy Note9 doesn’t hold anything back.

Galaxy Note9 is for those power users who want it all and demand the best of the best. The newest addition to Samsung’s premium Galaxy Note family, Galaxy Note9 delivers speed, power and performance so users can get the most out of everything they do.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is now available in authorised Samsung dealer stores nationwide. You can choose between Midnight Black, and Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, or Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen. To celebrate the launch the first who purchase the Note9 will get a limited launch gift valued at GHs 500.00. This welcome pack includes a wireless charger for convenient, fast charging during those heavy-use days; a tripod for S-Pen selfies on which you can effortlessly set up your device for your picture, while your S-Pen does the rest; and the ultra-convenient DeX HDMI cable. Packed with innovative features and additional gifts for its launch, the Note9 is a device you’ll definitely want to get your hands on.