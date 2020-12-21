In one of the best video promos for a music concert in Ghana, the top Ghanaian rappers whose name resonates on the continent and across the globe said:

“It’s been a dark year for a lot of people. God bless the souls lost. We weren’t prepared for this …”

Sarkodie went ahead to state he had to go back and forth with his team around having the most anticipated show in Ghana. In the end, it was a yes. For the fans who needed it in these times. He then asked fans to watch out for the details.

One thing in that ad was spot on. Fans were not prepared for this.

The Ghanaian musician and team announced the limited tickets for Rapperholic and it is basically wishful thinking for most Sarkodie fans.

Ladies and gentlemen, here are the tickets for Rapperholic 2020.

According to information on Boxxtiket, the VIP slots for Rapperholic 2020 are going for GHc500 per head. For a table of with 2 bottles of champagne, 1 bottle of whisky, 1 bottle of vodka, 1 bottle of red/white wine, water and mixers, the price stands at GHc6000.

The GHc10,000 cedis package is for 8 people with 3 bottles of champagne, 1 bottle of whisky, 1 bottle of vodka, 1 bottle of cognac, 1 bottle of red wine, 1 bottle of white wine, waster and mixers.

As expected, these revelations always put up an interesting conversation on Twitter where tweeps compare what could be done with that amount of money. Then again, the target audience wins always as these shows are almost always never empty.

Here are a few comments on the ticket prices.