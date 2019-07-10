This year’s event had the likes of 3 Music Awards, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, EMY Awards among others gained nominations.

Bloggers such as Zionfelix, Attractive Mustapha and others were also given nominations for their roles in event organization in the country.

The biggest event awards show has officially been launched at the Silver Star towers in Accra.

The main event will be held at SilverStar Towers on August 20, 7pm sharp.

The stars-studded event was full of glitz and glamour, as the occasion also saw the release of nominations for voting to commence.

Main Sponsors for the 2019 Ghana Event Awards include XO Travels and Rackus Productions. Official Sponsors include Silverstar Towers, Alomo bitters and CD BEER.

With support from Honora’s perfumes Pinkberry, Hillbill shoes, Nii Photographer, Wonder wings, Silverbird Cinemas, Asantewaa Modeling Agency, Multiple Quest and Mr Candy.

Check the full list of nominees below.

Setup Of the year

. Emy Awards

. Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

. Ghana Meets Naija

. 3music Awards

. Glitz Style Awards

. Girl Talk Concert

. Greater Works

. Women In Worship

Corporate Event of the year

. Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards

. Oil and Gas Awards

. CIMG Awards

. 40 under 40 awards

. Stanbic Jazz Festival

. Ghana Club 100 Awards

. Ghana Ceos Summit

. Ghana Beverages Awards

Regional Event of the year

. Volta Music Awards – Volta Region

. Eastern Music Awards – Eastern Region

. Central Music Awards – Central Region

. Western Music Awards – Western Region

. Edemfest – Volta Region

. Made In Taadi – Western Region

. Bliss On The Hills Music Festival – Eastern Region

. Lil Win Live In Concert – Ashanti Region

. Miss Upper East – Upper East

. Ghana Lifestyle Awards – Northern Region

. DI Asa

Event Photographer of the year

. Swag of Africa

. Rob Photography

. Ace Photography

. Phylx Photography

. Manuel Photography

. Okyere Photography

Event Mc of the year – Male

. Giovanni Caleb

. Abeiku Santana

. Nathaniel Attoh

. Bernard Avle

. Kabute de Mc

. Kojo Manuel

. Lexis Bill

. Kwadwo Wiafe

. Jonny Hughes

Event Mc of the year – Female

. Berla Mundi

. Aj Sarpong

. Nana Aba Anamoah

. Gloria Sarfo

. Joselyn Dumas

. Anita Erskine

. Patience Quao (Mc too cute)

Event Dj of the year

. Dj Kcrakk

. Dj Sleek

. Dj Lord

. Dj Nyce

. IPhone Dj

. Dj Vyrusky

. Dj Pho

. Dj Mic Smith

Ghana’s Favorite Event

. S Concert

. Ashaiman to the world concert

. Reign Concert

. Tidal Rave

. Afrochella

. Yfm Area Code

. 30minitz Sallah Carnival

. Decemba2Rememba

. VVIP Sallahfest

. Greater Works

CSR Event Of The Year

. MTN Heroes Of Change

. Kenkey for the Needy

. Despite Group Health Fair

. One Man One Breast, Breast Cancer Awareness

. The Post Pregnancy Bouije Express

. Celebrity Workout

. Corporate Run & Walk

. Joy Prime Race 4 Heart

International Event of the year

. Detty Rave – Ghana

. Party in the park – UK

. Guba Awards – UK

. Ghana Entertainment Awards – USA

. Ghana Party In the park – Italy

Event Company of the year

. Event Factory

. Charter house

. Empire Entertainment

. Echo House

. Global Media Alliance

. BBNZ

. Wildout Entertainment

Event Sponsor Of the year

. MTN Ghana

. Vitamilk

. Kasapreko Company Ltd

. Vodafone Ghana

. Goil

. Electroland Ghana

. First National Bank

. McDan Shipping

Emerging Event of the year

. Maccasio total Shutdown concert

. BF Suma Concert

. Bliss on the Hill Music Festival

. Zylofon Fanbase Gala

. Achimota to the world

. Dj Sly Unstoppable Concert

. JulyFest

. Shay Concert

. 3music Awards

. WatsUp TV legon hall concert

Event Entertainer of the year

. Stonebwoy

. Kuami Eugene

. Patapaa

. Shattawale

. Kidi

. Wendy Shay

. Joe Mettle

. Samini

. Medikal

. DKB

. Efya

Youth Event Of the year

. Tidal Rave

. Ghana Tertiary Awards

. Cbaze Awards

. Republic Hall Week

. WatsUp TV legon hall Concert

. Pent hall Week

. Roll Kall

. KTU SRC Awards

. Social Media Week

Event Influencer Of the year

. Blagogee

. Zionfelix

. Tmghlive

. Attractive Mustapha

. Pep Junior

. Ronnie Is Everywhere

. Nkonkonsa

. Yemi Baba

. Gh KWAKU

. Gh Hyper

Event of the year

. Ghana Meets Naija

. Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

. EMY Awards

. Roverman Festival of Plays

. African Legends Nights

. Easter Comedy Show

. Girl Talk Concert

. Rapperholic

. 3Music Awards

. Golden Movie Awards