Having been duly ordained as a Superintendent minister, she was officially ushered into this high office with special divine service.

The spirit filled and solemn ceremony attracted over 1000 people- church members, Bishops, Past Presiding Bishops, Ministers and their wives, family members, invited guests and friends of the Superintendent Minister and her spouse.

The induction service was officiated by the Rt. Rev. Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church and supported by the Diocesan Lay Chairman Bro. Joseph K. Addo, Synod Secretary Very Rev. Victor B. Boyetey, Diocesan Ministers and Past Presiding Bishops.

The Very Rev. Mrs. Doris Saah was presented to the Rt. Rev Osabutey by the Lay Diocesan Lay Chairman and the Bishop of the Accra Diocese afterwards presented the new Superintendent Minister for induction.

The Rt. Rev. Samuel Kofi Osabutey as it has been his style, invited a Minister of the Methodist Church, but outside the Accra Diocese to give the charge or sermon and the mantle fell on The Very Rev. Mrs. Comfort Ruth Quartey-Papafio; the Secretary of the Synod in the Sekondi Diocese.

Having been in that position before with rich experiences, she touched on the need to be bold, principled and diligent in pastoring the circuit. She charged the new superintendent to consider that position special as a woman and a mother.

The Superintendent Minister, The Very Rev. Mrs. Doris Saah thanked all those who came to grace the service. She was particularly grateful to all who shaped her from inspiration, Ministerial Formation, schooling, pastoral society and her mentors. The Methodist Church Ghana is grateful to all who came to support the induction service.

Brief Profile of the Very Rev Mrs. Doris Saah

Early Childhood and schooling

The Very Rev Mrs. Doris Saah was born on 15th July, 1969 at Achimota in Accra. His parents are the Rev. Emmanuel Kwame Adjanor of blessed memories and Madam Susanna Addo. She is the 7th and the last born. She Started her basic school at Anunmle ‘1’ Primary School in 1975 and continued in the Middle School where she sat for the Common Entrance Examination.

Family Life

Doris is married to a very supportive husband Mr. Joseph Guggisberg Saah. The marriage is blessed with three children namely Ishmael, Benedicta and Stephanie as well as four other children namely Paa Kwesi Hammond, Hilda Essien, Abigail Assan, Bob Essien and Fred Davidson.

Summary of academic qualification, secular and ministerial work of the Superintendent Minister

Secular Work

Doris Saah taught at the following schools as a Pupil Teacher

1997 Nadat Memorial School, Adenta

1997-2001 Madina Lutheran Acdemy, Madina

2001-2002 Christ School Complex, Kwabenya

2002-2003 Ebenezer Methodist School, Madina

She also took a course in Flower Arrangement, Balloon and Fabric Decoration as well as Catering.

Ministerial itinerary

2006-2011 Circuit Minister of The Rev. J.C Mensah Society, Dansoman Circuit, Accra Diocese

2011-2016 St. Mark Methodist Society, Darkuman, Kwashieman Circuit, Accra Diocese

2016-2018 Circuit Minister at Mt. Zion Methodist Society, Dome, New Achimota Circuit, North Accra

2016-2018 Pastoral oversight of the Pure Water Preaching Post, Ashongman New Achimota Circuit

2016-2018 Pastoral oversight of Abuom Nursery Society, Kwabenya, New Achimota Circuit, North Accra

2018- Superintendent Minister Kokomlemle Circuit, Accra Diocese

Education Qualification

1989 - General Certificate of Education (G.C.E 0’ Level)

2006 Diploma in Ministry- Trinity Theological Seminary

2012 Bachelor of Theology (BTh)- Trinity Theological Seminary

2015 Master of Arts in Religion (MA)-University of Ghana

Yet to be awarded Master of Philosophy (MPHIL)- University of Ghana

Other Courses, Workshops and seminars attended

1993 Child Evangelism Training – CEF, Madina

1995 Trainer of Trainers Course- CEF

2000 Hospital Chaplaincy Course- Korle Bu

2007 Marriage Counsellors Seminar – Registrar

2012 Awaken to the World Conference

2013 Food Security Programme- Compassion International

2014 The Rights of the Child Seminar- Compassion International

2010-2015 Challenge Pastors Conference

2015 Mental Health Awareness Programme

2014-16 School of Continuing Education (SOCED)

2016 Pastoral Leadership and Finance Empowerment

2016 & 2018 Biennial Conference- Methodist Church Ghana

2017 Expanded General Purposes Council (GPC). Obuasi

Evangelism and Mission Conference, among others

Positions held

1998-2002 Secretary Committee on Ministries

2005-2006 Hall President/Overseer- Trinity Theological Seminary

2006-2011 Local Manager- Rev. J.C Memorial School

2006-2011 Guild Chaplain- Dansoman Circuit

2011-2016 Local Manager- St. Mark Primary/ JHS

2011-2016 Pastor in Charge of St. Mark Child Development Centre

2011-2016 Secretary, Ministerial Staff Meeting- Kwashieman Circuit

2015- Secretary, Accra Diocesan Fellowship of the Kingdom (F.K)

2012-2017 Scrutineer, Accra Diocesan Synod

2017 to date Doctrinal Committee of Appeal