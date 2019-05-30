The event which has been hosted for the past 5 years, will be hosted in New Fadama on the 15th June 2019, a suburb of Accra and will also be used to celebrate the 100th birthday of Ghana’s chief Imam.

The show which has previously been hosted by Solid Multimedia will experience a new phase as this partnership is to push the event to another level and bring innovative entertainment and carnival activities to the teeming youths of Accra who will be thronging New Fadama to participate in the tall list of activities to be hosted.

The 2019 Sallah carnival will be hosted by top MCs and DJs who would be joined by A-list artistes from and beyond Ghana.

WatsUp TV has successfully hosted mega concerts in the past years with a combined audience of 100,000 and is expected to give to draw the biggest crowd for this year’s Sallah carnival.

Solid Multimedia is highly regarded as the name behind famous TV shows such as Fashion GH, 30 Minitz Live, Xtra Playlist and events such as Bass Awards, and the biggest fashion show in Ghana.

Put together by WatsUp TV & 30minitzLive, the 2019 Sallah carnival has so far drawn support from Rush Energy Drink, Verna Natural Mineral Waters (Event Sponsor), Indomie (Official Food Sponsor), Adom TV, TV7, Pulse.com.gh, Ghanafuo.com and 369 Live.