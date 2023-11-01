ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

You’re assured of security for your events in Dec. and beyond - IGP assures Event Organizers

Evans Effah

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has given assurance to event organizers in the country that the police is ready and determined to provide security for all events which will be held in December and beyond.

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare
IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

According to the IGP, the Police will be collaborating with event organizers across the country to ensure that all matters of security are addressed comprehensively.

Recommended articles

Addressing members of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Organizers at the Police Headquarters in Accra Wednesday, the IGP said it is hope of the police that event organizers will have the confidence to host events throughout the year since the police will be ready to protect that.

We believe that events in Ghana should go beyond December because we are always ready to protect you and the patrons of your event. Tourism is a huge boost for the economy and we should try and hold major events across the country throughout the year because the police will protect you and your events,” the IGP said.

You’re assured of security for your events in Dec. and beyond - IGP assures Event Organizers
You’re assured of security for your events in Dec. and beyond - IGP assures Event Organizers Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Akuffo Dampare further assured “We will work with the tourism authority to establish a liaison between us and you the event organisers so we can work together and make Ghana proud”.

For his part the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Tourism Authority Kwasi Agyeman said tourism operators and event organizers are grateful for the support of the Police.

You’re assured of security for your events in Dec. and beyond - IGP assures Event Organizers
You’re assured of security for your events in Dec. and beyond - IGP assures Event Organizers Pulse Ghana



Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moët & Chandon savoir-faire combined in dazzling Champagne Day celebrations across Africa

A shared passion for sustainability and Moët & Chandon savoir-faire combined in dazzling Champagne Day celebrations across Africa