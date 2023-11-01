You’re assured of security for your events in Dec. and beyond - IGP assures Event Organizers

Addressing members of the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Organizers at the Police Headquarters in Accra Wednesday, the IGP said it is hope of the police that event organizers will have the confidence to host events throughout the year since the police will be ready to protect that.

“We believe that events in Ghana should go beyond December because we are always ready to protect you and the patrons of your event. Tourism is a huge boost for the economy and we should try and hold major events across the country throughout the year because the police will protect you and your events,” the IGP said.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare further assured “We will work with the tourism authority to establish a liaison between us and you the event organisers so we can work together and make Ghana proud”.

For his part the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Tourism Authority Kwasi Agyeman said tourism operators and event organizers are grateful for the support of the Police.

