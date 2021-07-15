RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 elegant church dresses inspired by Anita Akuffo

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Yuletide is about merrymaking and fellowship at church and Anita Akuffo has all the outfit inspiration for us.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo

Going to church in Ghana is a big deal for people. In addition to worshipping God, fashion is the next big thing you will spot. one can get all her fashion inspiration by attending church. Now it’s church! remember that you are to wear something that will not disrupt peoples attention from God to you.

Recommended articles

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to church which takes a lot of time. Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day.

One person that renders that assertion null is Anita Akuffo. She does it to perfection and that is why we love her.

Everything is usually in the details of what she wears, and that’s what makes her pieces statement and fun. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the news anchor has certainly left a mark and we are here for it.

It's been a great year for Anita. Yuletide is about merrymaking and fellowship at church.

We have carefully selected amazing styles from the media personality that would inspire you on how to ensemble the right accessories and outfits to church. Have a look!

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo

