Christy Ukata popularly known as Chris Kata is a media personality, actress, style influencer and the country Rep For an Athletic| Athleisure brand and many more.

The style influencer started of by blogging fashion, then went ahead to contribute to magazines, hosting and producing fashion related content for TV shows.

She is a consultant, who also speaks at fashion programs and steals our attention with her high fashion sense at red carpet events.

Who is your number one fashion inspiration?

I love Beyonce but I will say Solange Knowles. Her Style Speaks to me.

Define your personal style?

Artsy, Chic, Androgynous

Which fashion magazine would you recommend if an upcoming style influencer? And why?

Fashionista.com …I would say its not just an online magazine but also educative for everything fashion.

Who is your favourite local and international fashion designer? And Why?

I’d love to stick to Africa for this question.

Emmy Kasbit > Because his designs are irregular, androgynous and can be chic at the same time and for the fact he is into ethical fashion, using local materials from Nigeria, every piece has an element of Nigerian to it.

Diva delicious: From Ghana, a firm believer of ethical fashion, cloths scream art and very affordable too.

Christie Brown: Timeless Pieces with clean cuts and finishing.

Do you have any current fashion obsessions?

Shoes used to be my thing, I had over 70 pairs of shoes some years ago, but I have slowed down on it.

What fashion accessories do you always keep in your bag?

Sunglasses.

Who is ruling the Ghanaian fashion industry? And why?

I’ll pass…

What is your take on modelling for bikini brands?

I don’t really have a problem with that, its all about the right body frame on the piece. Be it slim or plus size. I would do with no problem at all.

To what extent do you think a dress is too revealing?

When your crotch is exposed.

Name three things you can’t wear to a formal meeting? And why?

A bikini: We are not on the beach

a Dinner dress... it's a formal meeting not an awards night

Ball Gowns.... u are not cinderella

Booty shorts.... Girl not today

Do you intend to set up a fashion school?

No, I will just support my friends to.

What is your take on the numerous clothing lines in Ghana? Do you think there should be a restriction and strict criteria?

LMAO, There is always space for everyone but important everyone does their homework and researches to know which category they fall in exactly.

What motivated you to start blogging?

African Fashion and my personal style…

NOTE; I no longer blog actively.

Name one significant impact from your blogging that would go a long way to help the fashion industry.

Say it as it is, tell your story and criticize with diplomacy.

Do you always wear designer clothes?

Nope. I’m Stylish, not trendy therefore I don’t need designers alone to help me achieve my looks.

If you have just 5 minutes to dress up for a dinner date? What would you wear?

Minus my makeup which takes an hour, Little black dress, black sandals and a purse.

If you don’t repeat a dress once you post on Instagram? What happens to all your expensive clothes?

Once I buy it I rock it repeatedly, but just I just style it in a different way that one might not even remember. And then once I can’t really wear again, I have 4 sisters, we batter trade.

Does the world evolve around fashion?

It does

Share your morning beauty routine with us.

1. Rinse my face with water.

2. Apply Some Scrub.

3. Rinse off, use Face wash, Rinse off after a bath.

4. Clean with Toner

5. Rub some Vitamin C face cream or Serum

6. Face cream

7. Lastly Sunscreen

That might be a whole lot but the baby girl’s face has been better ever since this.

Who is a slay queen?

Beyonce’s Definition: A lady who is independent on her own, works hard, supports other women, a firm believer in Women’s right, fears God etc … Not the dead imaginary derogatory definition.