Ghanaian model and musician, Deborah Vanessa is our style influencer for the week.

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about high-fashion, it’s Deborah Vanessa. Popularly called African mermaid, Deborah Vanessa knows how to choose the right sartorial notes every single time.

Sometimes with the help of a stylist, the Uncle Obama hitmaker takes her fashion sense to a different level.

Whether it be her ultra-glamorous red carpet looks, trendy street-style or enviable music video ensembles, there’s no denying that Deborah has cemented her status as the ultimate fashion connoisseur.

In her latest photos, Deborah was spotted in long sleeve turtle neck top paired with extremely hot pants showing off her flawless skin.

Deborah's hair game and smoky eyes were perfect for the shoot.

Check out these stunning photos of Deborah Vanessa below.

