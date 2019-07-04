We love how these oversized tee-shirts play the perfect double with the casual look or the glam game effortlessly.

High fashion on the streets is Nana Akua Addo’s sassy bae t-shirts – and we are so blown away! Plus they are proving to be a mega-luxe on Insta that these absolutely gorgeous celebs can’t take their hands off.

Moesha Budoung

The curvaceous mama looks lust-worthy in the over-sized tee belted with an open front tutu in an incredible shade of navy blue. Her brown sling bag is tucked carelessly onto her tiny waist with her feet adorned in dainty ‘Cinderella-like’ shoes.

Ceecee

The former BBNaija housemate is looking hotter than iron in red bold print number with a basket tutu. She looks fierce and clean in a ponytail with dazzling gold pieces at her ears and calf length wrap around shoes at her feet.

Fella Makfui

A little birdie just whispered that this stunning piece is called brown sugar- and we are like, yep so perfect. The King of Queens went for a contrast look emphasized with oversized sunnies, oversized earrings and oversized bangles. And wow –the effect is stunning

Haillie Summey

If cute was a person, I believe may have found her! Haillie is the cutest in a soft slouchy style with her natural hair framing her face in a soft halo. Doesn’t the big bowed tutu give off a deceptive demure look?

Nana Akua Addo

The Queen herself is in for a minimalistic fashion look with fewer accessories and more charisma. The scarfed hair gives a street-look which surprisingly compliments the high fashion look of the bold print on the Bae T-shirt. This urban look is so jazzy we can literally feel the buzz.