5 beautiful styles for curvy women inspired by Fella Makafui

The Ghanaian fashion industry has evolved and fashion designers including the emerging ones are working effortlessly to win over their target market.

Thanks to social media and the advancement of technology, fashion designers can share their photos and videos of their new collections for the world to see and patronize.

Ladies, you don’t have any excuse. Step up your fashion game and turn heads with your looks at work, weddings or family gatherings.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is actress Fella Makafui. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Fella knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

We are exploring Fella's fashion sense while showcasing her beautiful figure. These give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

