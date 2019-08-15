Some of us have curves, some of us don’t.

Gone were the days when curvy women complain that they can’t get tailored or customized dresses by local designers to buy.

The Ghanaian fashion industry has evolved and fashion designers including the emerging ones are working effortlessly to win over their target market.

Thanks to social media and the advancement of technology, fashion designers can share their photos and videos of their new collections for the world to see and patronize.

Ladies, you don’t have any excuse. Step up your fashion game and turn heads with your looks at work, weddings or family gatherings.