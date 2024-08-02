5 celebrity photos of the week

Let's take a closer look at the standout moments from this week's celebrity fashion scene:
Here are the top five celebrity photos of the week, showcasing stylish outfits and memorable moments from some of your favourite stars. From birthday celebrations to casual streetwear, these celebrities have set trends and turned heads with their impeccable fashion choices.
Maame Gyamfua's - Birthday look
- Outfit: Maame Gyamfua celebrated her birthday in a stunning peach top and skirt. The outfit, paired with her radiant smile and chic hairstyle, made for a memorable birthday look. The peach tones complemented her skin tone beautifully, making her stand out in her birthday photos.
King Promise - Casual vibes
- Outfit: King Promise rocked a casual yet stylish dark brown hoodie. The singer's laid-back look was effortlessly cool, perfect for a day out or a relaxed hangout. The hoodie, paired with his signature confident pose, highlighted his approachable yet trendy style.
Kidi - Edgy fashion statement
- Outfit: Kidi turned heads in an unbuttoned black leather coat. The bold choice showcased his edgy fashion sense and added a touch of rockstar appeal to his look. The unbuttoned style gave a glimpse of his toned physique, adding to the overall allure.
Nana Aba - Sophisticated elegance
- Accessory: Nana Aba exuded sophistication with a Van Klien bracelet. She paired the elegant accessory with a glass of wine, capturing a moment of luxury and class. The bracelet added a subtle yet striking touch to her ensemble, reflecting her refined taste.
Berla Mundi - Classic black dress
- Outfit: Berla Mundi kept it simple yet elegant in a classic black dress. The understated look highlighted her natural beauty and poise. The dress's simplicity allowed her to shine, proving that sometimes less is more in fashion.
These celebrity snapshots not only showcase their impeccable style but also provide inspiration for various occasions, from casual outings to elegant evenings.