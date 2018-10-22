5 gorgeous photos from the most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Former Airtel Ghana CEO and Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Lucy Quist is our style crush for the week.

The technology professional, who has impacted positively in the lives of many young people in STEM for development has a high fashion sense.

The 44-year-old International business leader has a great love for African print apparels that match perfectly with her natural hairstyles and mild makeup.

READ ALSO:You have to see Tracy Sarkcess model on the runway of Glitz Fashion Show

Check out some photos below:

1.

2.

3.

READ ALSO:Plus size models stole the show at Glitz Africa Fashion Week

4.

5.