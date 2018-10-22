Pulse.com.gh logo
5 gorgeous photos from the most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Lucy Quist is leading the business and football world in stunning African print dresses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Former Airtel Ghana CEO and Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Lucy Quist is our style crush for the week.

The technology professional, who has impacted positively in the lives of many young people in  STEM for development has a high fashion sense.

The 44-year-old International business leader has a great love for African print apparels that match perfectly with her natural hairstyles and mild makeup.

Check out some photos below:

1.

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

 

2.

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

3.

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

4.

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

5.

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

 

