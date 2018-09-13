Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 reasons why Sister Deborah is our style influencer for the week


Pulse Fashion 5 reasons why Deborah Vanessa is our style influencer for the week

Here are Deborah Vanessa's best looks to date.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deborah Vanessa looking elegant on her birthday. play

Deborah Vanessa looking elegant on her birthday.

Ghanaian model and musician, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu popularly called Sister Derby is our celebrity style crush for the week.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker has made several appearances to many public events after hitting the Glitz Style Awards red carpet in a show showing dress.

Deborah Vanessa is undoubtedly one of the few female celebrities who invest in fashion and consistently serves us with elegant looks on her Instagram page.

Check out style tips from Deborah Vanessa that you won’t find on any celebrity Instagram page.

READ ALSO: 5 times Nana Aba Anamoah gave us stunning corporate looks

1.

2.

3.

READ ALSO:After the Glitz Style Awards, check out what celebrities wore this week

4.

5.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: Moesha Boduong looks fabulous in her new photos Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong looks fabulous in her new photos
Pulse Fashion: Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards Pulse Fashion Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards
Pulse Fashion: 5 times Nana Aba Anamoah gave us stunning corporate looks Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Aba Anamoah gave us stunning corporate looks
2018 Glitz Style Awards: Chantelle Asante shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown 2018 Glitz Style Awards Chantelle Asante shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown
Pulse Fashion: After the Glitz Style Awards, check out what celebrities wore this week Pulse Fashion After the Glitz Style Awards, check out what celebrities wore this week
Bra shopping: Ladies, here are signs you're wearing the wrong bra size Bra shopping Ladies, here are signs you're wearing the wrong bra size

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Okyeame Kwame: Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis Okyeame Kwame Musician’s outfit is like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Pulse Fashion: Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shoot



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the...bullet
2 Pulse Fashion Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the...bullet
3 2018 Glitz Style Awards Chantelle Asante shades critics after...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong looks fabulous in her new photosbullet
5 Pulse Fashion 5 times Nana Aba Anamoah gave us stunning...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Fella Makafui launches new clothing line - FM...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion 6 Ghanaian musicians that seriously need a...bullet
8 Red Carpet Moments Official photos from Glitz Style Awards...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion After the Glitz Style Awards, check out...bullet
10 Pulse Fashion Here are the slay queens who missed the...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Fashion Moesha Boduong looks fabulous in her new photos
Pulse Fashion 10 of the worst dresses we have seen on red carpets in Ghana
Pulse Fashion 5 businessmen in Ghana who are stylish
Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit
Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses
#62Steps Buy Ghana, Wear Ghana
Glitz Style Awards Okyeame Kwame’s outfit looked like a Wakanda citizen with identity crisis
Pulse Fashion Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

Top Videos

1 Pulse Fashion Ghanaian designer styles Janet Jackson for her new video shootbullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Fashion Tips 5 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018bullet
5 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
6 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet
7 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet

Fashion

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell attend the GQ awards together in style
Dynamic Duo Wizkid and Naomi Campbell attend the GQ awards together in style
Zynnell Zuh
Pulse Fashion 6 tips on how to rock long dress like a style influencer
Red carpet appearances at the AMVC vs Glitz Style
Fashion War Red carpet appearances at the AMVC vs Glitz Style - Which event wowed us with outfits
African prints 9 times Beyonce borrowed some style inspiration from Africa (Photos)
X
Advertisement