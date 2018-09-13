5 reasons why Sister Deborah is our style influencer for the week

news

Ghanaian model and musician, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu popularly called Sister Derby is our celebrity style crush for the week.

The Uncle Obama hitmaker has made several appearances to many public events after hitting the Glitz Style Awards red carpet in a show showing dress.

Deborah Vanessa is undoubtedly one of the few female celebrities who invest in fashion and consistently serves us with elegant looks on her Instagram page.

Check out style tips from Deborah Vanessa that you won’t find on any celebrity Instagram page.

