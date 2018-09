news

Media Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is our style influencer for the week.

The award-winning TV personality has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices while identifying and finding solutions to some of the pertinent societal issues.

Check out some of her gorgeous looks below:

1.

READ ALSO:Chantelle Asante shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown

2.

3.

4.

READ ALSO: After the Glitz Style Awards, check out what celebrities wore this week

5.