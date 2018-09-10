Pulse.com.gh logo
Chantelle shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown


2018 Glitz Style Awards

The newly married TV host breaks her silence on her bridal dress repetition to the 2018 Glitz Style Awards.

Chantelle shades critics after 'recycling' her wedding gown

Chantelle shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown

Popular TV Host Chantelle Asante, 'recycled' her bridal dress to the 2018 Glitz Style awards barely 3 months after her wedding.

Chantelle Asante finally broke the silence about her donning the same gold coloured-lace dress for her traditional wedding  to 2018 Glitz Style Awards.

Chantelle shades critics after 'recycling' her wedding gown

Chantelle shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown

 

She was spotted wearing a dress that looked very similar to her engagement with a slight adjustment to the sleeves.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians commend Chantelle Asante for repeating her engagement dress to Glitz Style Awards

The media personality has now taken to Instagram a retrospect photo of herself from the just ended 2018 Glitz Style Awards and attached a profound caption to it with the obvious intention to mute the many critics that made a big deal about her wardrobe choice.

 

'She loved it so much she wore it again.’She captioned. She also added hashtags to her post with statements and words like 'reuse', 'recycle', 'what is fashion', 'what are the rules' and many more to add weight to her short text.

Chantelle shades critics after 'recycling' her wedding gown

Chantelle shades critics after ‘recycling’ her wedding gown

 

READ ALSO: Photos from TV host, Chantelle Asante’s traditional wedding

Chantelle Asante made this fashion 'faux pas' on the 1st of September at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel for the 2018 Glitz Style Awards barely 3 months after her traditional wedding which took place on August 3rd 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

