Fashion lovers in Ghana gathered at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel on Saturday, September 1, 2018, for the annual Glitz Style Awards.

It was a night of glitz and glam although some female celebrities (Slay Queens) missed the event.

We saw creativity as its highest display when celebrities stepped on the red carpet in elegant apparels by Ghanaian designers.

Among the slew of celebrities that graced the event, we spotted media personality, Chantelle Asante wearing a dress that looked very similar to her engagement with a slight adjustment to the sleeves.

We reported on Chantelle’s look along with other celebrities who attended the event and some Ghanaians have commended her for repeating her engagement dress to fashion’s most important night; Glitz Style Awards.

Read their comments below:

hisroyalblacknesskkd

Beautiful dresses with sentimental value ought to be worn more than once. They are priceless objects of art but serve a body-covering need too. If you rent it you return it but if you own it, you wear it again with beauty and pride. Well done to all who know this.

pirenaesther

Her dress her choice, she can repeat as many time as she wants who care isn't she normal like anyone? Besides is fashion the tickets to heaven, whoever you are try minding your own business as a full-time jobNincompoop!!

ohema_kukuwa

what wrong with repeating outfits?am glad she found another occasion to wear the outfit.

sarahmorgan751

Eiii Ghana so do u people expect her to throw her clothes away after showing off.

midnight_prince1If u pay attention to this Ghanaian people, either u turn into an armed robber or a prostitute just to certified their stupidity. Dress r meant to be worn not just one time but as many as times u see fit.

psy_rus

So after the engagement she should’ve burned it?

mrsbiglet_

That's genius though. These dresses we make cost an arm. I'll damn sure wear mine again!

aqu__iya@the_steward

I shock...Tiffany Haddish wore one particular white dress to 3-4 events..no one complained but here in gh wo sem pa

goldess_b

Ei Ghanafuo kasa. What’s wrong with her repeating her dress. Is it part of ur business.

nelly_grefix

Cant u see they are different. One has a longer sleeve and the other, on her shoulders. Even if she did, is that the most important issue on Ghana.

deborah1087

It called management she won't spend money on cloth if she has sòme.

ladymountbatten6929@the_steward

If She Did Then She's Wise. Good for her. She doesn't want to waste her money.

homestylez_

So what? That is actually very smart of her. No wonder she is married. Learn from her!

antwilet64

So what. What's wrong when she wears her engagement dress to the glitz style awards. Massa you for shun this things oh.

geraldine_aquila_mccarthy

I wish I could like ds comment a million times. No wonder she's married. D slay queens are sleeping wid men around to keep up wid their extravagant lifestyle and pressure frm delusions frm social media.

ami_odonkor

And what if she did? Which rule says you can’t REPEAT your engagement dress. We obviously don’t like people who stay true to themselves!!! Ns3mfo sei na ay3 di3n.....

adwoa_badwo

So what? She's better than those that borrow monies to look fabulous. Is this news?

triciagold_

It doesn't matter..... If she have this beautiful dress, why must she purchase another one just for a night show?

patieandoh

Ah so what? Is the dress not for her?? This is the kind of pressure you put on innocent people to use dubious means just to please people. Chantel be yourself. Wear what you want to wear wai. Its your money not theirs.

ralacekeelson

First of, She looks beautiful and there's nothing wrong if she wore her engagement dress. Let me ask you,@pulseghana Where would you recommend she wore it to . So you guys want to say that you don't repeat your clothes .Let's be True to ourselves and allow people live their lives the way they want . @chante_asante The love is deep wai #truetoyourself

i_am_mimidon

Nonsense people.. if she does not wear it again too same people will say she borrowed her engagement clothes that is why she has not repeated it.. muy3 fon paa.