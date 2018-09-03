news
Winners for the 2018 Glitz Style Awards were announced at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.
1. Best dressed celebrity on the red carpet
- Zynnell Zuh
- Joselyn Dumas * WINNER
- Nana Ama McBrown
- Elikem Kumordzie
2. Media Personality of the year
- Berla Mundi
- Nana Aba Anamoah
- Kofi Okyere Darko
- Nathaniel Attoh *WINNER
3. Social Media Style Influencer of the year
- Jackie Appiah
- Nana Ama McBrown *WINNER
- Zynnell Zuh
4. Model of the year
- Victoria Michaels * WINNER
- Naadei Kotey
- Maxwell Annoh
5. Emerging designer of the year
- Yartel
- Edzordzinam Agrosah (Miss Evy)
- Fiifi Yeboah
6. Fashion photographer of the year
- Ben Bond (OAB photography)
- Gilbert Asante *WINNER
- Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)
7. Menswear designer of the year
- Atto Tetteh * WINNER
- Elikem Kumordzie
- Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie)
- Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes)
8. Womenswear designer of the year
- Ophelia Okyere Darko (Ophelia Crossland) * WINNER
- Quophi Akotuah
- Marie Kipre (Nadrey Laurent)
9. Makeup artist of the year
- Valerie Lawson * WINNER
- Sandra Don Arthur (Alexandrina)
- Alice Asante (Aligiina)
- Nana Asante Augustine (Barimah)
10. Style influencer of the year (Africa)
- Afua Rida
- Jackie Appiah
- Lisa Folawiyo
- Bonang Matheba
11. Movie personality of the year
- Zynnell Zuh * WINNER
- Nana Ama McBrown
- Joselyn Dumas
- James Gardiner12.
12. Stylist of the year
- Kelvin Vincent * WINNER
- Maddy Combarieu (Fashion Pilot)
- Dharren Shim Ziorkley (Shim)
- Bubune Worshie
13. Artiste of the year
14. Red carpet designer of the year
- Yartel
- Sima Brew * WINNER
- Quophi Akotuah
15 . African designer of the year
- Aisha Ayensu (Christie Brown) *WINNER
- Lanre Da Silva Ajayi
- David Klale
16. Fashion blogger of the year
- Ernest Donkor (Stylernest) *WINNER
- Jessica Naa Adjeley
- Afua Rida
17. Accessory Designer of the Year
- Velma Owusu Bempah (Velma’s Accessories)
- Selina Bebaako-Mensah (Selina Beb)
- Charis Joshua Debrah (Adepa Shoes)
18. Rising Style Influencer
- Lharley Lhartey * WINNER
- Kinora Awini
- Debbie Beeko
- Papa Oppong
Honouree Awards
Business Executive of the Year
Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensa
Glitz Africa Magazine Style Influencer
Juliet Ibrahim