Winners for the 2018 Glitz Style Awards were announced at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

1. Best dressed celebrity on the red carpet

Zynnell Zuh

Joselyn Dumas * WINNER

Nana Ama McBrown

Elikem Kumordzie

2. Media Personality of the year

Berla Mundi

Nana Aba Anamoah

Kofi Okyere Darko

Nathaniel Attoh *WINNER

3. Social Media Style Influencer of the year

Jackie Appiah

Nana Ama McBrown *WINNER

Zynnell Zuh

4. Model of the year

Victoria Michaels * WINNER

Naadei Kotey

Maxwell Annoh

5. Emerging designer of the year

Yartel

Edzordzinam Agrosah (Miss Evy)

Fiifi Yeboah

6. Fashion photographer of the year

Ben Bond (OAB photography)

Gilbert Asante *WINNER

Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)

7. Menswear designer of the year

Atto Tetteh * WINNER

Elikem Kumordzie

Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie)

Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes)

8. Womenswear designer of the year

Ophelia Okyere Darko (Ophelia Crossland) * WINNER

Quophi Akotuah

Marie Kipre (Nadrey Laurent)

9. Makeup artist of the year

Valerie Lawson * WINNER

Sandra Don Arthur (Alexandrina)

Alice Asante (Aligiina)

Nana Asante Augustine (Barimah)

10. Style influencer of the year (Africa)

Afua Rida

Jackie Appiah

Lisa Folawiyo

Bonang Matheba

11. Movie personality of the year

Zynnell Zuh * WINNER

Nana Ama McBrown

Joselyn Dumas

James Gardiner12.



12. Stylist of the year

Kelvin Vincent * WINNER

Maddy Combarieu (Fashion Pilot)

Dharren Shim Ziorkley (Shim)

Bubune Worshie

13. Artiste of the year

Becca *WINNER

KiDi

Amaarae

14. Red carpet designer of the year

Yartel

Sima Brew * WINNER

Quophi Akotuah

15 . African designer of the year

Aisha Ayensu (Christie Brown) *WINNER

Lanre Da Silva Ajayi

David Klale

16. Fashion blogger of the year

Ernest Donkor (Stylernest) *WINNER

Jessica Naa Adjeley

Afua Rida

17. Accessory Designer of the Year

Velma Owusu Bempah (Velma’s Accessories)

Selina Bebaako-Mensah (Selina Beb)

Charis Joshua Debrah (Adepa Shoes)

18. Rising Style Influencer

Lharley Lhartey * WINNER

Kinora Awini

Debbie Beeko

Papa Oppong

Honouree Awards

Business Executive of the Year

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensa

Glitz Africa Magazine Style Influencer

Juliet Ibrahim