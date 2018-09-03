Pulse.com.gh logo
Zylofon signees win big at Glitz Style Awards


Winners List Zylofon signees, Juliet Ibrahim and Victoria Micheals and more win at Glitz Style Awards

The annual Glitz Style Awards was held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zylofon signees, Becca and Zynnell Zuh play

Zylofon signees, Becca and Zynnell Zuh

Winners for the 2018  Glitz Style Awards were announced  at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

1. Best dressed celebrity on the red carpet

  • Zynnell Zuh
  • Joselyn Dumas * WINNER
  • Nana Ama McBrown
  • Elikem Kumordzie

2. Media Personality of the year

  • Berla Mundi
  • Nana Aba Anamoah
  • Kofi Okyere Darko
  • Nathaniel Attoh *WINNER

3. Social Media Style Influencer of the year

  • Jackie Appiah
  • Nana Ama McBrown *WINNER
  • Zynnell Zuh

4. Model of the year

  • Victoria Michaels * WINNER
  • Naadei Kotey
  • Maxwell Annoh

5. Emerging designer of the year

  • Yartel
  • Edzordzinam Agrosah (Miss Evy)
  • Fiifi Yeboah

6. Fashion photographer of the year

  • Ben Bond (OAB photography)
  • Gilbert Asante *WINNER
  • Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)

7. Menswear designer of the year

  • Atto Tetteh * WINNER
  • Elikem Kumordzie
  • Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie)
  • Kwaku Bediako (Chocolate Clothes)

8. Womenswear designer of the year

  • Ophelia Okyere Darko (Ophelia Crossland) * WINNER
  • Quophi Akotuah
  • Marie Kipre (Nadrey Laurent)

9. Makeup artist of the year

  • Valerie Lawson * WINNER
  • Sandra Don Arthur (Alexandrina)
  • Alice Asante (Aligiina)
  • Nana Asante Augustine (Barimah)

10. Style influencer of the year (Africa)

  • Afua Rida
  • Jackie Appiah
  • Lisa Folawiyo
  • Bonang Matheba

11. Movie personality of the year

  • Zynnell Zuh * WINNER
  • Nana Ama McBrown
  • Joselyn Dumas
  • James Gardiner12.
  •  

12. Stylist of the year

  • Kelvin Vincent * WINNER
  • Maddy Combarieu (Fashion Pilot)
  • Dharren Shim Ziorkley (Shim)
  • Bubune Worshie

13. Artiste of the year

  • Becca *WINNER
  • KiDi
  • Amaarae

14.  Red carpet designer of the year

  • Yartel
  • Sima Brew * WINNER
  • Quophi Akotuah

15 . African designer of the year

  • Aisha Ayensu (Christie Brown) *WINNER
  • Lanre Da Silva Ajayi
  • David Klale

16.  Fashion blogger of the year

  • Ernest Donkor (Stylernest) *WINNER
  • Jessica Naa Adjeley
  • Afua Rida

17.  Accessory Designer of the Year

  • Velma Owusu Bempah (Velma’s Accessories)
  • Selina Bebaako-Mensah (Selina Beb)
  • Charis Joshua Debrah (Adepa Shoes)

18. Rising Style Influencer

  • Lharley Lhartey * WINNER
  • Kinora Awini
  • Debbie Beeko
  • Papa Oppong

Honouree Awards

Business Executive of the Year

Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensa

Glitz Africa Magazine Style Influencer

Juliet Ibrahim

