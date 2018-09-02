news

The year 2018 has seen some female celebrities walk down the aisle in glamorous dresses.

Chantelle Asante, Tracy Sarkcess, Gifty Mawunya and Becca among others have given us assurance that love is beautiful and good things happen to those for the right time.

Media Personality, Chantelle Asante and Kevin Adu a prophet at the Mantle of fire Ministry International tied the knots in a beautiful ceremony.

Industry players were in their numbers to support their colleague who left us stunned with her bridal looks.

The TV producer and co-host of Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV, Chantelle is not a slay queen but whenever she posts photos of herself on social media, we get style inspirations for our next wedding outfits.

As we expected, she stayed true to herself and dressed beautifully to suit her personal style on her wedding day. Simple and absolutely stunning!.

We keep tabs on all memorable dresses worn by a celebrity especially on their wedding days and to red carpet events.

Among the beautiful women that attended the 2018 Glitz Style Awards at the Movenpick Ambassadorial hotel on Saturday, September 1, 2018, we spotted Chantelle Asante and we couldn’t help but turned our heads and watch her again.

It was very obvious that we have seen her apparel before but after going through our archive it was clearly revealed that she initially wore the dress to her own wedding.

However, she made a slight adjustment to the sleeves; from sleeveless to long sleeves. Evidently, she opted for a different shade of makeup and accessories. Check the photos below: