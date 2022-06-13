5 times gospel artiste Diana Asamoah looked like a pop diva

The singer initially had a strong stance against ladies and women who followed fashion and beauty trends especially for Christians. She always made appearances in 'religious' clothes void of makeup and had her hair scarfed entirely.

Up until last year, her perceptions and believes around fashion and style changed and we witnessed a drastic shift in her looks. She dropped the scarf for voluminous wigs and frontals, ditched the raw-state face with some cosmetic effect and stunned with very regal outfits afterwards. She became the 'Pop Diva' of the gospel terrain.