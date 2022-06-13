RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 times gospel artiste Diana Asamoah looked like a pop diva

Daniel Nti

Diana Asamoah's style transformation is definitely one to talk about looking at how she keeps slaying the perfection and beauty of out of regal outfits.

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah

Fashion enthusiasts and lovers like ourselves can't get over Diana Asamoah's style transformation. She literally updated style notebooks with the current looks she serves us with anytime steps out and on on social media.

The singer initially had a strong stance against ladies and women who followed fashion and beauty trends especially for Christians. She always made appearances in 'religious' clothes void of makeup and had her hair scarfed entirely.

Up until last year, her perceptions and believes around fashion and style changed and we witnessed a drastic shift in her looks. She dropped the scarf for voluminous wigs and frontals, ditched the raw-state face with some cosmetic effect and stunned with very regal outfits afterwards. She became the 'Pop Diva' of the gospel terrain.

Pulse Ghana brings you 5 times gospel artiste Diana Asamoah looked like a pop diva.

Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

