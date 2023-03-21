5 times Jackie Appiah looked luxurious in the rich aunty aesthetic

The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Jackie is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

She is making statements on the gram in modest outfits while recreating the aesthetic 'Rich aunty' vibe.

Jackie Appiah's looks depict her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. Let's not forget she is one of Ghana's richest female celebrities.

The style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

Here are some of her 'Rich Aunty' looks that got our attention.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana