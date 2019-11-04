Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas is our style crush for the day.

The Award-winning TV star is known for her great acting and impeccable TV presenting skills.

Joselyn Dumas has always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

Off-camera, she is known for her bold, ladylike looks. Whether she is hosting an award show, judging duties or attending a red-carpet event, the gorgeous actress doesn't shy away from bright colours, African prints, and avant-garde silhouettes.

As we courage more Ghanaian to patronise made in Ghana apparel to create jobs, promote the local textile industry and show the world the beautiful designs by Ghanaian designers, we look back at our top 5 best fashion moments by Joselyn Dumas.