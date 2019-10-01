Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown is our style influencer for the week. Baby Maxin’s beautiful mom is the perfect celebrity to follow when it comes to fashionable dresses that you can wear to events and feel on top of the world.

Nana Ama Mcbrown dresses down stylish and has worked with most of the top Ghanaian designers like Meg’signature, Qouphi Akotuah, Yartel among other to develop her style over the years since becoming a household name.

Check out these dresses for style inspiration to make a bold statement at any wedding.

READ ALSO: