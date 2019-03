The actress reportedly gave birth in Canada and she took to Instagram to share with her followers. We also chanced upon incredible fashion moments of her as an expectant mother, as we share in her joy.

She is truly the definition of pregnancy glow in these 5 adorable photos. Congratulations Nana Ama McBrown. Motherhood looks good on you.

Coolest mom ever

Glowing in African print

A very merry Christmas

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown shows off her baby bump after delivery

Hey, stylish Mama

Madam Hisense