Our style tips for the day is taken from Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nikki Samonas.

One watch at Nikki Samonas’s Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, Nikki knows her way around stylish outfits.

READ ALSO: Nikki Samonas talks fashion with Pulse Ghana

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, hosting an event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nikki always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

If you found yourself rummaging through drawers, trying to find something to wear, follow Nikki Samonas for style inspiration.

Timeless red carpet look

A stunning black see-through dress

READ ALSO: They are using me to dupe people - Nikki Samonas pleads for support to combat cyber fraud

Simple but sophisticated

Perfect look for corporate or formal events