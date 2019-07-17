Ghanaian musician, Sefa is our style crush for the week. The Black Avenue Muzik, Sefa came to the limelight when she shared mash-up videos of some popular songs from Davido’s Fall to Mr Eazi’s Ohemaa, Magnom’s My Baby, Akwaboah’s I Do Love You and Tekno’s Yawa and many more.

We know Sefa to be a talented vocalist and very fashionable as seen in her music videos and stage performance but there is something unique about her off the camera style.

The Shuga hitmaker’s style trick will save you in 5 minutes. Sefa has a secret fashion formula and we can’t wait for her to share with us. She knows what to pair with what to achieve a great look.

If you are running late for your date night or casual event, check out these styles for tips.

Go Girl! Flaunt those tonned legs.

Dress down stylish but don't forget to show some cleavage.

Simple stunning and super sexy. You might want to wear a jacket when you step out.

Girls run the world. Claim your throne with this bossy lady look.