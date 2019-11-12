Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has crossed the bounders of Ghana with her skill set. She among the talented African women in film in our generation taking up a lead and challenging roles, producing and directing movies.

Yvonne Nelson is a great force to reckon with in the movie industry. The entertainment world and the fashion industry is inseparable.

Over the years, Yvonne Nelson has been to different sets; local and international and no matter where she finds herself, the award-winning never leaves behind her African print apparels and we love her choices. Recently she announced her daughter, Ryn has a clothing line and we are eagerly waiting for their first collection.

Check out our top 5 dressed inspired by Yvonne Nelson.