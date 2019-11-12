Yvonne, mother-of-one was styled by the Kevin Vincent in a colour blazer and trousers. The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories. We are madly in love with her long tresses, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.
Yvonne Nelson shuts down social media with beautiful birthday photos
Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is a year older today, November 12, 2019. Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.
Yvonne Nelson
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +233507713497
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh