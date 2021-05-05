6 wardrobe essentials every man must have

These wardrobe essentials would act as your fall-backs such that you always have something decent for every occasion.

Even if you aren’t particularly fashion-inclined or drawn to glamorous dressing, these seven clothing items would definitely come in handy.

Here are 6 wardrobe essentials every man, including you, must have:

A plain white t-shirt

A shirt of this colour is one of the wardrobe essentials that can be paired with virtually any other piece of clothing as it is incredibly versatile. For example, if you are going on a casual date with a female, you could wear it under a jacket. If you’re merely taking a nice walk, you could wear it on a pair of shorts.

A 2-piece suit

This is an excellent item of clothing that all men should have. If you don’t want to invest in too many of them, you could merely get one that comes in navy blue and reserve it for special occasions. Why navy blue? Because it’s perfect for virtually all events.

White shirt

This is the formal version of a white T-shirt. It is always useful when you are looking for something formal to wear, but you aren’t quite in the mood for a suit. If you get one that’s your size, you’re sure to look very sharp in it. The best part is that it goes with virtually all kinds of trousers.

Dark blue jeans

Denim jeans have been used by men for several years for different reasons. Why? They’re incredibly versatile, they do not require washing quite as often as your white shirts, and they look great. If you don’t have a pair already, you should invest in one or two of them.

Black oxford shoe

Unlike the white sneakers, these shoes preach nothing but seriousness and business – two things you’ll need to communicate at your next board meeting/presentation. Whether or not you attend those often, a formal pair of shoes wouldn’t do you any harm.

White sneakers

Among other things, this footwear is often very comfortable. A white pair of sneakers can be paired with many different kinds of clothing, from jeans to chinos, among others. It is perfect for when you want to rock a casual look.