Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankobiah is our style crush for today. The GTP brand ambassador has an elegant sense of fashion and we are madly in love with everything she wears.

We were really happy for her when she landed a deal with Ghana’s biggest textile company. Over the years, the award-winning actress and style influencer has supported the textile industry and promoted the Ghanaian fashion industry by patronising and wearing stunning African print apparels.

Thinking of how to make a bold statement with African print at any event, check out these styles.