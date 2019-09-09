The rich culture and heritage of our forefathers can’t be left out in our traditional weddings.

Every bride-to-be always dreams about her bridal look namely the traditional look, floor-length gown for the reception and gown if they opt for a white wedding.

These three dresses are key if you want to be the talk of the town.

Whether you are a celebrity bride or an ordinary bride, how you look on your wedding day is very important. When it comes to traditional weddings, brides either wear a Kaba and slit or kente wrap.

Both looks portray the rich traditions of the country. Kente wrap is a common way of dressing among Queensmothers of the land. Here are beautiful kente brides looking elegant in kente wraps.