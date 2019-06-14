Others are sometimes concerned that short hair might not project their beauty as desired, therefore, are reluctant to go on that journey.

However, Ghanaian actress, Elaine Attoh, has shown us that she’s got what it takes to live the cut life as she has visited the barbering saloon and outcome is one that we can’t ignore.

READ ALSO: Worst dressed celebrities at Victoria Lebene's weddding

Elaine offset is known for being bold, vocal and realistic in expressing her opinion on matters of her interest, hence, it comes as no surprise for her, to have decided to try a new look.

In new photos sighted by pulse.com.gh, Miss Attoh has now proudly joined the short hair squad and we think she’s made the cut to join the likes of, Hamamat Montia Fella Makafui, Xandy Kamel and other celebrities who have been serving us with some shorthair goals.

See her before and after photos below and tell us what you think.