Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, hosting an event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nikki always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Being the host of the Women's Choice Awards Africa 2020 that came off over the weekend, Nikki.

She was clad in a beautiful white ensemble from Laurenhaute couture that made her look like a goddess. We love every detail of the dress plus her beautiful hairstyle and the flawless makeup. How she accessorized her look was awesome.

Nikki Samonas

As if the first look wasn't enough, Nikki changed her style with a high slit green apparel showing off her beautiful legs.

Nikki Samonas

She really nailed the looks. Congrats to her team. Check more photos below:

Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas