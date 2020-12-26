The 2020 Rapperholic concert came off on Friday, December 25, with the event witnessing a huge turnout amid the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus.

The Sarkcess Music boss did not spare a moment to show to the world not only his rap prowess but his distinct fashion style coupled with extraordinary on-stage and off-stage experiences at the 2020 Rapperholic Concert.

Reviews were that the show was great as Sarkodie thrilled fans and created a great experience that will certainly serve as an indelible memory to all.

Sarkodie is known to have a very solid brand and, as usual, he took it a step further with his outfits for the concert.

Here's all the bold fashion statement he made at the concert.

