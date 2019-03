With modern day individualized concept style, there are no hard-and-fast rules to follow when it comes to whites outfits.

White, theoretically the absence of colour, is almost as low-maintenance as black, with the advantage of being particularly striking in the day time.

Here’s some inspiration for all-white outfits you could easily rock.

READ ALSO: Trendy and Trending: sensational Veana Negasi is here to stay!