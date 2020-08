Evidently a trendsetter, media personality, Anita Akuffo is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

The screen goddess does it to perfection and we love every detail of her looks.

Just because we want you to have a splendid weekend, we’ve put together some looks from some of Anita Akuffo to inspire you.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Anita’s closet.

Anita Akuffo

